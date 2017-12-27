Kawasaki Vulcan S India Launch Soon

Kawasaki India has teased the Vulcan S motorcycle on its official website indicatin the fact that the cruiser motorcycle will be launched soon. The Kawasaki Vulcan S has been long awaited in the Indian two-wheeler space ever since the Kawasaki Ninja 650 and the ER-6n (now replaced by the Kawasaki Z650) were launched. Despite the fact that the cruiser bike is based on the Ninja 650 which is assembled in India, the Japanese two-wheeler giant delayed its India launch for reasons best known to them. The new Kawasaki Vulcan S is likely to make its India debut at the 2018 Auto Expo in February and will be priced around Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will go up against the Harley-Davidson Street 750 and the upcoming Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 which will be priced much cheaper.

Talking about design, the styling of the Kawasaki Vulcan S is typical of a cruiser motorcycle with large fuel tank, leather saddle seats, petite headlamp and stubby mudguards. Details like the huge radiator grill, 10-spoke alloy wheels, offset rear suspension, burly exhaust muffler and blacked out elements make it a modern cruiser offering. It employs a part-analogue-part-digital single pod instrument cluster with the analogue tachometer taking centre stage. In the international markets, the Kawasaki cruiser bike is offered with three-way adjustable handlebar and footpeg position so the rider can alter the riding position based on his/hers need.

Powering the Kawasaki Vulcan S is the same 650cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin motor as seen on the Ninja 650 which has been detuned a bit and delivers 61PS at 7500rpm and generates 62.78 Nm of torque at 6600rpm. Kawasaki engineers have tuned the motor for smoother power delivery with revised camshaft profiles, intake funnel length, throttle body spacer and air intake for better low- and mid-range power delivery. Power is transmitted to the rear-wheel via a 6-speed gear box. Also, the Japanese bikemaker claims that by using a parallel-twin engine instead of a traditional V-twin engine, they have been successful in placing the mill further forward in the frame thereby allowing for a slimmer chassis and increased lean angle. It uses a diamond type frame which is suspended on telescopic front forks and 7-way adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes on both ends and ABS is likely to be standard fitment. Fuel tank capacity stands at 14 litres and the bike weighs 226kg (kerb weight).

