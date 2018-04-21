Kathua Girl Was Raped And Murdered, Says Crime Branch As Rumours Fly Thick And Fast

The Crime Branch today issued a statement saying contrary to some reports of print and electronic media reports, medical experts have found that the eight-year-old tribal girl was “subjected to sexual assault by the accused.”

In a statement issued here, the Crime Branch said, “over a period of time, Press/Electronic media and social media has been sharing information with regard to the case FIR No. 10/2018 dated 12.01.2018 registered in Police Station, Hiranagar Kathua. After completion of all legal formalities of investigation, a charge sheet was produced in the competent court of law and investigating agency is in the process of submitting supplementary charge sheet.”

Advertisement opens in new window

“However, for the last couple of days, a section of print, electronic media has published, broadcast information and reports shared on social media sites as well, which are far away from truth”, the Crime Branch statement reads.

“Constrained by this reportage, it is to place on record that on the strength of opinion furnished by medical experts, it has been confirmed that the victim was found subjected to sexual assault by the accused", the Crime Branch said.

“Accordingly, on the basis of medical opinion, section 376 (D) RPC was added in the case. In addition to this, medical opinion has established beyond doubt that the victim was held in captivity and administered sedatives and her cause of death was asphyxia leading to cardio pulmonary arrest.”