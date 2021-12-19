Kasturirangan, Tessy Thomas, Verma Awarded DSc At IIT Kharagpur Convocation

Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 19, 2021
Kasturirangan is also renowned as the craftsman of the National Education Policy 2020 who changed the face of the country's education system in India and has been rightfully named the ‘Game Changer of Indian Education’, the statement said.

Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan, Indian Space Scientist and Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi. | Jitender Gupta

2021-12-19T21:44:17+05:30
Published: 19 Dec 2021, Updated: 19 Dec 2021 9:44 pm

Eminent space scientists K Kasturirangan and Tessy Thomas and experimental physicist Prof H C Verma were awarded the Doctorate of Science (Honoris Causa) at the 67th convocation of IIT Kharagpur on Saturday.

The three personalities were awarded the honorary degree for their contributions in respective fields, a statement of the institute said. Kasturirangan, the legendary space scientist who headed ISRO from 1994 to 2003, said in a video sent to the authorities that he was deeply honoured for being bestowed with the degree.

Kasturirangan is also renowned as the craftsman of the National Education Policy 2020 who changed the face of the country's education system in India and has been rightfully named the ‘Game Changer of Indian Education’, the statement said. "His contribution in the field of astronomy, astrophysics and space sciences is remarkable and an exemplar of human brilliance. As an astrophysicist, he led many path breaking projects in the Indian diaspora of satellite missions," it said. 

M A Ramlu, founder head of the department of mining engineering at IIT Kharagpur was given the lifetime achievement award, while five distinguished persons were given the life fellow awards. Degrees were given to the graduating batch of 2021 comprising B Tech, M Tech and PhD students. 

-With PTI Inputs

