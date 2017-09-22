Kashmir Should Be Resolved Bilaterally By India And Pakistan, Says China

China on Friday said the Kashmir issue should be resolved bilaterally by India and Pakistan through talks, while dismissing calls by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation for the implementation of the UN resolution on the dispute.

Asked about the contact group of the OIC calling for the implementation of the UN resolution on Kashmir, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said the issue should be resolved between India and Pakistan.

"China has noted the relevant report. China's position on the Kashmir issue is clear-cut," Lu said, in response to a question.

"The Kashmir issue is left over from history. China hopes India and Pakistan can increase dialogue and communication and properly handle relevant issues and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability," he said.