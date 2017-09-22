The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
22 September 2017 Last Updated at 2:14 pm International

Kashmir Should Be Resolved Bilaterally By India And Pakistan, Says China

Outlook Web Bureau
Kashmir Should Be Resolved Bilaterally By India And Pakistan, Says China
PTI
Kashmir Should Be Resolved Bilaterally By India And Pakistan, Says China
outlookindia.com
2017-09-22T14:16:17+0530

China on Friday said the Kashmir issue should be resolved bilaterally by India and Pakistan through talks, while dismissing calls by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation for the implementation of the UN resolution on the dispute.

Asked about the contact group of the OIC calling for the implementation of the UN resolution on Kashmir, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said the issue should be resolved between India and Pakistan.

Advertisement opens in new window

"China has noted the relevant report. China's position on the Kashmir issue is clear-cut," Lu said, in response to a question.

"The Kashmir issue is left over from history. China hopes India and Pakistan can increase dialogue and communication and properly handle relevant issues and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability," he said.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi - New Delhi Indo-Pak International News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Mulayam And Shivpal Yadav May Form Secular Front Under Lokdal Banner
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters