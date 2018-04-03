The Website
03 April 2018 National Militancy

Kashmir: Civilian Abducted By Militants In Bandipora Found Dead

Militants abducted a civilian and injured three of his relatives in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said today.
Outlook Web Bureau
outlookindia.com
2018-04-03T16:51:21+0530

Police today recovered the body of a man who was kidnapped by militants in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesman said. "The body of Naseer Ahmed Parray alias Muntazir, who was abducted yesterday by militants at Hajin, has been recovered," the spokesman said.

Militants abducted a civilian and injured three of his relatives in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said today. 

Suspected militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba barged into house of one Farooq Ahmad Parray at Hajin in Bandipora district last night and opened fire on inmates,  a police spokesman said.  "The terrorists used knives to  cause grievous injuries to wife, daughter and brother of Farooq," he said. 

The militants also abducted Muntazir Ahmad Parrey,  son-in-law of the house owner from there, the spokesman said.

"Efforts are on by the police to trace out the abducted person," he added. 

The injured persons  have been shifted to a hospital here for treatment.

The spokesman said the militants had killed Farooq  Ahmad's son last year. 

"Muzzafar Ahmad Parrey was killed ruthlessly by terrorists last summer. He was first decapitated and then the body was thrown into the river,"  he added. 

PTI

