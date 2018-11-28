﻿
Kashmir An Inalienable Part, Reference During Kartarpur Ceremony Regrettable: MEA On Imran Khan's Remark

Pakistan must fulfil its international obligations and take effective and credible action to stop providing shelter and all kind of support to cross border terrorism from territories under its control.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 November 2018
Pak CM Imran Khan
File Photo
2018-11-28T19:02:17+0530

India's Ministry of External Affairs on on Wednesday said Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's reference to Jammu and Kashmir during the ground breaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor was "deeply regrettable".

The Ministry of External Affairs said that Khan chose to politicise a pious moment , also, asserted that Jammu and Kashmir was an "integral and inalienable".

"It is deeply regrettable that the Prime Minister of Pakistan chose to politicise the pious occasion meant to realise the long pending demand of the Sikh community to develop a Kartarpur corridor by making unwarranted reference to Jammu and Kashmir which is an integral and inalienable part of India," the ministry said.

It added that Pakistan must fulfil its international obligations and take effective and credible action to stop providing shelter and all kind of support to cross border terrorism from territories under its control.

Khan Wednesday laid the foundation stone for a historic corridor linking two revered gurdwaras on both sides of the border.

"I am saying today, that our political leaders, our army, and all other institutions are all on one page. We wish to move forward, we want a civilised relationship. We have just one problem, Kashmir. If man can walk on the moon, what problems are there that we cannot resolve?" Khan asked while addressing the gathering.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the much-awaited corridor linking Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur - the final resting place of Sikh faith's founder Guru Nanak Dev - to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India's Gurdaspur district to facilitate visa-free movement of Indian Sikh pilgrims.


(With inputs from PTI)

