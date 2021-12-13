Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor: Sadhguru Hails PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

The revered spiritual Guru Sadhguru has expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for rejuvenating the Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

He also thanked the people of Uttar Pradesh and Varanasi for their contribution towards it.

"My heart fills with joy that a revival of Kashi has happened. The vagaries of time have taken a toll on Kashi, but today, to whatever extent possible, these have been repaired and restructured. My utmost gratitude to the Prime Minister, Chief Minister and the people of Uttar Pradesh and Varanasi who have contributed to making this happen," he said in his message.

He said that from the times it was Kashi, “the seat of Lord Shiva to today's world when it is the Lok Sabha seat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the temple town had caught the imagination of millions across the world”.

“Whether one was an ardent Shaivaite or not had been immaterial. All that mattered for the faithful and even those who were not are the immense energy and peace that this place always offered them so benevolently,” he said.

He said: “light of Vishwanath Ji is not limited to any particular group of people based on any divisions that we make up in our minds."

He added that let all should make use of this moment to unite, not only Bharat, but the entire world, because this is about Vishwanath ji and so is the vision of both the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who wants the entire humanity should benefit from the grace, positivity and blessings that Kashi offers."