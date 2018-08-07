The Website
07 August 2018 National

Karunanidhi May Not Rest Next To Anna As Govt Allots Site Opposite Anna University

Earlier, DMK leaders had met CM and submitted a request for a 'Samadhi' near Anna memorial.
G.C. Shekhar
2018-08-07T20:43:11+0530

DMK leader M. Karunanidhi’s final resting place may not be on Chennai’s famed Marina Beach behind his mentor Annadurai’s memorial. The EPS government has cited the existence of many cases in the Madras High Court challenging the construction of memorials on the Marina Beach as a hindrance to allot a spot for Karunanidhi next to the Anna memorial.

The High Court is already seized of a few cases challenging the construction of Jayalalithaa’s memorial behind the MGR memorial which is located adjacent to the Anna memorial. If Karunanidhi were to be buried behind Anna memorial then all four leaders and former Chief Ministers since 1967 would rest at the same spot.

However, in view of the court cases the EPS government has instead offered a space between Gandhi Mandapam and Rajaji Memorial opposite Anna University on the Sardar Patel Road, a government press release said. The DMK may have to settle for this spot.

Earlier,  Senior DMK leader, Durai Murugan had told news agency ANI that the party had requested for burial site near Anna memorial. "We had met CM and submitted a request for a 'Samadhi' near Anna memorial, he had accepted our request then, but has not communicated anything in this regard till now," he said.

Karunanidhi’s body meanwhile be kept in both his residences – at Gopalapuram and CIT Colony – during the night before being shifted to Rajaji Hall for public viewing and for leaders to pay their homage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi will pay their respects here tomorrow.

Meanwhile the state government has announced a day of official mourning on Wedensday while the DMK will observe morning for a week.

