Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 09, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Kartikeya Uniyal: Playing In A League Of His Own

Kartikeya Uniyal is continuously working towards expanding his success. The entrepreneur has introduced a host of new ideas and techniques and set himself apart from all the competition.

Kartikeya Uniyal: Playing In A League Of His Own
Kartikeya Uniyal, Entrepreneur

Trending

Kartikeya Uniyal: Playing In A League Of His Own
outlookindia.com
2021-12-09T17:59:11+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 09 Dec 2021, Updated: 09 Dec 2021 5:59 pm

Kartikeya Uniyal, a 22-year-old, has quickly established himself as a real estate powerhouse. The entrepreneur has introduced a host of new ideas and techniques and set himself apart from all the competition.

Real estate is a field with big players - and tons of them. Many have cemented their roots in this field, and to even break into real estate, one needs a lot of talent, skills and brains. Hence, it is no shock that everyone is impressed with Uniyal's accomplishments.

Uniyal says, "Real Estate, as a market, has existed for so long. It has a huge demand now. It had a huge demand back then and will have a huge demand in the future. It offers so many opportunities that there is plenty for everyone to grab. But to make the most of the opportunity and make it in real estate, you need to work hard and tirelessly. There is no way around it. You have to have a single-minded focus and do your best to reach your goal. Once you reach that goal, set a higher goal so you can keep moving forward and upward."

"Hard work is key. However, knowing your limits is important as well. Work hard but don't overwork yourself. Find something that helps you relax and wind down after a day of work. I personally love to help out others, it makes me feel fulfilled, and I also love to drive cars - it pumps me up. Everyone should have things like these that make them feel alive.", he adds.

While speaking with Uniyal about his love for charity, we learnt that he has been an angel investor in many startups and has helped many people in their hour of need.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

Cars also hold a special place in his life. He calls them his "first love", and apart from the usual drives, he often participates in car races and rallies.

Kartikeya Uniyal is continuously working towards expanding his success. He declined to tell us much about the details of the projects he has been working on but did tell us to be on the lookout since he will be revealing them soon.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Developing A Sustainable Mode Of Managing Finances With Entrepreneur Rishabh Jain

Developing A Sustainable Mode Of Managing Finances With Entrepreneur Rishabh Jain

Rocking Stages From A Very Young Age – Prince Sahu

Ravi Ranjan Kumar: The Rising Beat Artist Of Patna

Influencer Sanket Mehta Carves Men's Fashion Niche In India

Cluep CEO Karan Walia Shares The Origin Story Of His Company, A Leader In Mobile Advertising

Sarvedyam Is Bringing The Traditional Kulfi Back

Books To Read In December Featuring Mainak Dhar, Rishabh Dubey 'Kridious', Anagha Ratish

NFT Games India: The New Way To Play

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Through My Lens: Photos Of Pain And Anguish In Mon, Nagaland

Through My Lens: Photos Of Pain And Anguish In Mon, Nagaland

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Travis Head Hits Ton As Australia Dominate England On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Travis Head Hits Ton As Australia Dominate England On Day 2

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 6

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 6

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Mukunda Foods- Building The Kitchens Of Tomorrow

Mukunda Foods- Building The Kitchens Of Tomorrow

Making His YouTube Game Stronger - Make Way For Ace YouTuber Awanish Singh

Making His YouTube Game Stronger - Make Way For Ace YouTuber Awanish Singh

The Finest Range Of Luxury Watches One Can Ever Get Is Now Available At 'The Kettle Kids'

The Finest Range Of Luxury Watches One Can Ever Get Is Now Available At 'The Kettle Kids'

The Market Leader In Indian Real Estate Events, Pradeep Pinto, CEO – Adsync Advertising LLC, Dubai

The Market Leader In Indian Real Estate Events, Pradeep Pinto, CEO – Adsync Advertising LLC, Dubai

Read More from Outlook

Farmers' Agitation Suspended; Samyukta Kisan Morcha To Hold Meeting On Jan 15

Farmers' Agitation Suspended; Samyukta Kisan Morcha To Hold Meeting On Jan 15

Outlook Web Desk / Farmers will start vacating Delhi border points from Dec 11, this may take some time, says farmer leader Rakesh Tikait.

Farmers' Agitation: Is it Historic Victory For Farmers?

Farmers' Agitation: Is it Historic Victory For Farmers?

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Observers consider it even bigger than the anti-displacement land movement of 2006-08 in Singur-Nandigram-Kalinganagr resulting in the scrapping of an archaic land acquisition act in 2013.

How Disdainfully Has BCCI Sacked Virat As ODI Captain

How Disdainfully Has BCCI Sacked Virat As ODI Captain

Soumitra Bose / The decision to ease Virat Kohli out as ODI captain could have been more professionally handled. All BCCI did was mention a line in a release naming the Test squad to South Africa.

Farmers’ Agitation: 'Charddi Kla’ And Stoicism That Defined ‘Anndata’s’ Success

Farmers’ Agitation: 'Charddi Kla’ And Stoicism That Defined ‘Anndata’s’ Success

Ashutosh Sharma / Farmers’ agitation suspended: The modified tractors fitted with music systems started snarling through the protest camping site at Singhu, while the farmers chanted slogans.

Advertisement