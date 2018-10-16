﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Karnataka Woman Beats Bank Officer For Allegedly Demanding Sexual Favours For Loan

Karnataka Woman Beats Bank Officer For Allegedly Demanding Sexual Favours For Loan

The woman had sought a loan of Rs 2 lakh, following which Devaiyya asked her for sexual favours.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 October 2018
Karnataka Woman Beats Bank Officer For Allegedly Demanding Sexual Favours For Loan
Twitter
Karnataka Woman Beats Bank Officer For Allegedly Demanding Sexual Favours For Loan
outlookindia.com
2018-10-16T16:05:31+0530

A woman in Karnataka's Davanagere thrashed a bank manager for allegedly asking for sexual favours to approve her loan.

The news agency ANI, tweeted a video of the incident in which the woman can be seen dragging the man by his collar and beating him with a wooden stick.

The incident took place on Monday. 

According to a Times Now report, the woman had sought a loan of Rs 2 lakh, following which Devaiyya asked her for sexual favours. 

According to Financial Express report, the branch manager had sought the details of the woman who had visited the bank with her husband in Buldhana district of Karnataka for loan. Later, the manager allegedly used to send her obscene text messages and also demanded sexual favours, the woman alleged.

Following the harassment, the woman recorded the phone calls and filed a complaint with the police.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Karnataka Crime National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Specification Comparison: 2018 Honda CR-V vs Hyundai Tucson vs VW Tiguan vs Skoda Kodiaq vs Mitsubishi Outlander
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters