Karnataka Woman Beats Bank Officer For Allegedly Demanding Sexual Favours For Loan

A woman in Karnataka's Davanagere thrashed a bank manager for allegedly asking for sexual favours to approve her loan.

The news agency ANI, tweeted a video of the incident in which the woman can be seen dragging the man by his collar and beating him with a wooden stick.

The incident took place on Monday.

According to a Times Now report, the woman had sought a loan of Rs 2 lakh, following which Devaiyya asked her for sexual favours.

According to Financial Express report, the branch manager had sought the details of the woman who had visited the bank with her husband in Buldhana district of Karnataka for loan. Later, the manager allegedly used to send her obscene text messages and also demanded sexual favours, the woman alleged.

Following the harassment, the woman recorded the phone calls and filed a complaint with the police.