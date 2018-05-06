The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
06 May 2018 Last Updated at 9:19 am National

Karnataka Polls: BJP's Win Clearly Written On Karnataka Walls, Says PM Modi

Outlook Web Bureau
Karnataka Polls: BJP's Win Clearly Written On Karnataka Walls, Says PM Modi
File Photo
Karnataka Polls: BJP's Win Clearly Written On Karnataka Walls, Says PM Modi
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed confident of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forming a government with 'absolute majority' in Karnataka.

Addressing a rally in Mangaluru, Prime Minister Modi said that the people of Karnataka would surely give a fitting reply to the Congress for the 'tormenting' times during their regime.

"The results of Karnataka Election are clearly written on the walls. The people of Karnataka would help form a BJP government in the state with absolute majority," he said.

Advertisement opens in new window

Continuing his attack, Prime Minister Modi said that if anyone can defeat Congress, it is Bharatiya Janata Party.

"If anyone can defeat Congress, it is Bharatiya Janata Party. JD(S) is standing very far. I request you to bring BJP to power in Karnataka," he added.

Taking a jibe at Congress, he said that the whenever they lose a state election they tend to blame the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

"Whenever they lose, it is the fault of the EVM. But whenever they win, it is only then that the EVMs are not malfunctioning," the minister further added.

With just a week left for the Karnataka Assembly elections, the BJP has intensified its campaign across the state.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi addressed rallies in Tumakuru, Gadag and Shivamogga. He is also scheduled to address a rally a Mangaluru later in the day.

ANI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 BJP Politics National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Child Marriage Will Put An End To 'Love Jihad’, Says Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters