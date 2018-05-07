Karnataka Polls: BJP Fields 83, Congress 59 Candidates With Criminal Background

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is at the first spot and the Congress is at the second position in giving tickets to candidates with criminal background in the Karnataka Assembly Elections, says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The ADR released the report after analysing the affidavits filed by 2,560 candidates, which said that 391 candidates declared criminal cases against themselves.

"Among major parties, 83(37%) out of 224 candidates from BJP, 59 (27%) out of 220 candidates analysed from Indian Nataional Congress, 41(21%) out of 199 candidates analysed from Janata Dal (Secular) [JD(S)] , 5 (20%) out of 25 candidates analysed from Janata Dal (United) [JD (U)] , 5 (19%) out of 27 candidates analysed from Aam Aadmi Party [AAP] and 108 (10%) out of 1090 independent candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits," said the report.

"There are 254 (10%) candidates who have declared serious criminal cases registered against themselves, four candidates have declared case related to murder (Indian Penal Code Section-302) against themselves, and 25 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (Indian Penal Code Section-307) against themselves," said the report, adding that "23 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women".

Red Alert Constituency:

The report says that Red Alert constituencies are the constituencies which have three or more candidates with declared criminal cases.

There are 56 (25%) red alert constituencies in the Karnataka Assembly Elections, 2018, said the report.

Crorepati Candidates:

The ADR report says that around 35 percent of the analysed candidates are crorepatis.

Out of the 2560 candidates analysed, 883 are crorepatis.

Among major parties, 208(93%) out of 224 candidates from BJP, 207 (94%) out of 220 candidates analysed from Indian National Congress, 154(77%) out of 199 candidates analysed from JD(S), 13(52%) out of 25 candidates analysed from JD(U), 9(33%) out of 27 candidates analysed from AAP and 199 (18%) out of 1090 independent candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 is Rs 7.54 crore.

Among the major parties, the average assets per candidate for 224 BJP candidates is Rs 17.86 crore, 220 Indian National Congress candidates have average assets of Rs 38.75 crore, 199 JD(S) candidates analysed have average assets worth Rs 20.91 crore, and 1090 Independent candidates have average assets of Rs. 1.58 crore.

