Karnataka Poll Date Leak: EC Probe Team Will Knock On The Door Of Congress’s Srivasta But Not BJP’s Amit Malviya

The committee set up by the Election Commission to probe the source of leak of Karnataka polls date schedule will knock on the doors of Karnataka Congress’s social media in-charge Srivatsa B but not BJP’s IT Cell head Amit Malviya, say the terms of reference.
Ahead of the official announcement by CEC O.P Rawat on Tuesday, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya had tweeted that voting will be held on May 12 and the counting will take place on May 18. Malviya and Srivatsa tweeted at 11.08 am, while an English news channel tweeted it at 11.06 am. In the tweet, which was later deleted after controversy erupted, Malviya got the polling date right but got the counting date wrong.
In statement that came shortly after the controversy erupted, the election commission had referred to Malviya's tweet and said, "The Commission immediately directed that the matter be probed and necessary and effective action be taken. Accordingly, Commission has constituted a committee of senior officers of Election Commission to investigate the matter and give its report within seven days".
However, in its terms of reference for probe, the commission does not mention Malviya but names Srivatsa, and a 'Kannada channel' allegedly owned by a BJP MP.
A spokesperson of the poll body told news agency PTI that Malviya's letter on the controversy had reached the EC on Tuesday afternoon, therefore, he is not mentioned in the office order.
Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said 'absolving' Malviya's name 'dents (the EC's) image and authority'.
"Dear EC, While we welcome any investigation to ensure that your credibility is not undermined however find it extremely shocking that IT head of BJP has been absolved even before enquiry begins. This definitely dents your own image and authority. Yours sincerely Indian Citizen," she tweeted today.
Malviya, in his letter to the poll body had attributed his knowledge of the poll dates to news channel Times Now. He had shared with the Commission a screenshot of his tweet, and a TV screen grab of Times Now's display of dates on its channel. He had also shared a screenshot of a similar tweet by Congress' Srivatsa B, who is mentioned in the Commission’s 'terms of reference'.
The Election Commission (EC) is likely to approach to home ministry to get the call records of all those who were in the know of the official schedule of the election and counting dates.
(Inputs from agencies)
BASED ON A TRUE STORY...
CAT-CALLING / WOLF-WHISTLING / EVE-TEASING FACED BY A TEACHER.
https://xaviersibynetin.wordpress.com/2018/03/17/cat-calling-wolf-whistling-eve-teasing-faced-by-a-teacher/
CAT-CALLING / WOLF-WHISTLING / EVE-TEASING FACED BY A TEACHER.
I, Xavier Siby Moorkattil, a sincere student from Second Year(B-Section) of Academic Year 2017-2018, S.P.N. No. 1603179 studying Diploma in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering at St. Xavier’s Technical Institute, Mahim(W), Mumbai. I wish to report an incident of Eve-Teasing faced by a teacher in the class of our college. (Note: Here I am not mentioning the teacher’s name because of she may feel uncomfortable). Some students from B3 Batch of Second Year in our Institute had whistled to a teacher on 12th March 2018; Monday at 2 pm during Entrepreneurship Practical when she just entered in the class. As soon as the teacher told students to get up and wish Good Afternoon, that time some students whistled at her. It is not only just a whistle but also a Cat-calling/Wolf-whistling. As the Practical Session of SST (Software Simulation Technique) for B3 Batch Students was off, therefore, they were having Entrepreneurship practical. I feel that the teacher had been a victim of Eve-Teasing. After being whistled by some students of B3 Batch, she just told them that whole B3 Batch will be detained from Entrepreneurship practical. According to me, this is a very less punishment to them, those students who had actually whistled to the teacher should be slapped by her or should be beaten-up by sandals. The most likely reason of why they had whistled to her is that the teacher is very lenient. It is a duty of every citizen of India including students and elders to never ignore such incidents. I am bringing this incident in a knowledge of you-all so that all of you will be alert. For this type of students, their parents should be contacted. On 13th of March, 2018; Tuesday at 9:05 am, I already complained this matter to the Principal of our college by giving a complaint letter and The Principal took the action. He contacted his parents. And on 14th of March, 2018, Wednesday at 8:30 pm, I did not complain this issue to The President of India but I already complained this issue/ matter to THE PRIME MINISTER OF INDIA “SHRI NARENDRA DAMODARDAS MODI” by emailing Grievance Description about this issue and as of now, the status mentions the following:-
Received by: Prime Ministers Office
Officer name: Shri Ambuj Sharma
Officer Designation: Under Secretary (Public).
Also, On Saturday, 17th of March, 2018, at 2:50 PM; I had reported this issue to a Social Activist whose name is Varun Pruthi. On Sunday, 18th of March, 2018 at 12:26 p.m.; I had reported this issue to another Social Activist whose name is Abhishek Mishra. Also, On Sunday, 18th of March 2018 at 12:42 p.m; I had reported this issue to a famous Indian Politician whose name is Arvind Kejriwal.
Majority of the students in B3 Batch claimed that it was the only boy (i am not mentioning his name) of our class who had actually whistled to the teacher but those students are not taking action because they feel that they may be in danger. Teachers not only come to earn. They demand respect and gratitude from students. I think that the teacher was almost in tears. This should not be taken lightly.
If the Eve-Teasers are not taught a lesson, they may grow up to become a serial molester.
ZOOM THE FOLLOWING IMAGE TO SEE THE PROOF OF GRIEVANCE DESCRIPTION/STATUS WHICH I HAD ALREADY SENT TO THE PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE and I had highlighted some of the CONFIDENTIAL lines like my Registration Number, etc in the following image with black so that it should not get in the hands of the wrong person.
I Decided not to shut up but to stand up.
CAN WE STOP CALLING IT EVE-TEASING?
IT’S NOT EVE-TEASING
IT’S NOT CAT-CALLING
IT IS SEXUAL HARASSMENT
The more we stop Sexual Harassment today, the safer will be tomorrow.
Harassing WOMEN does NOT make A MAN. It makes the person A COWARD. RESPECT AND PROTECT WOMEN that’s what makes the person A “MAN”.
I posted this issue here BECAUSE…
OTHER PEOPLE SHOULD NOT DO THIS CRIME EVER IN THEIR LIFE.
CASE FORWARDED TO HIGHER AND TECHNICAL EDUCATION DEPARTMENT.
CASE RE-FORWARDED TO TECHNICAL EDUCATION.
