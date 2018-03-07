Karnataka Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty Stabbed Inside Office, Accused Arrested

Karnataka lokayukta or anti-corruption ombudsman justice Vishwanath Shetty was attacked inside his office on Wednesday afternoon allegedly by a complainant.

Justice Shetty was stabbed at least thrice in his office in Bengaluru, which is located in a building adjacent to the state secretariat, at around 1.45 P.M. Hearing the cries after the murderous attempt, an assistant rushed into the room and reports are that he too was attacked.

Justice Shetty has been admitted to the ICU in Mallya Hospital. Karnataka home minister Ramalinga Reddy said he is out of danger and the accused Tejraj Sharma has been arrested. The accused is a contractor from Tumakuru. He had complained to the Lokayukta about some tenders, he said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reached the hospital to meet Shetty and took cognizance of the matter.

Speaking to reporters, the CM said the attack took place inside the Lokayukta's chamber. At the time of the incident, the Lokayukta's gunman was outside the room. "The police are enquiring into whether there was a security lapse," he said.

It is reported that Shetty had gone to his office to attend a hearing when the incident took place. The attacker was allegedly in a crowd of complainants who had come to meet Justice Shetty in his office, said the NDTV.

"One person attempted to murder the judge.He hit him 3 times with his knife.The judge fell on the floor. So you can see what kind of security Siddaramaiah govt has provided us. Situation is very bad," news agency ANI quoted eyewitness Jay Anna as saying.

Motive behind the act is not known yet.

The former High Court judge was sworn in as the Karnataka Lokayukta in January last year, a year after the post fell vacant following a bribery scandal that had hit the office of the anti-graft ombudsman.