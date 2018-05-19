Karnataka Floor Test LIVE: CM Yeddyurappa Resigns Ahead Of Floor Test

Political turmoil in Karnataka is expected to ease after the floor test scheduled to be held at 4 pm today. The BJP is the single-largest party in the state assembly with 104 MLAs, however, they are still short of the simple majority mark of 111 by seven MLAs whereas the Congress alliance has 117 MLAs, including two Independent legislators.

Both the Congress in alliance with the JD(S) and the BJP have claimed to have the simple majority in the house that is 111 for the now effectively 221-member assembly.

The Supreme Court had yesterday ordered a floor test in the Karnataka Assembly at 4 PM today, drastically slashing the 15-day window given by Governor Vajubhai Vala to BJP Chief Minister Yeddyurappa to prove his majority.

Main Points

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa has resigned, minutes before the Floor Test. He will not face the confidence vote.

Yeddyurappa had moved the motion seeking a vote of confidence of the Karnataka Assembly in his government.

"I will lose nothing if I lose power, my life is for the people," he said. Full story here.

"People have blessed us with 104 seats. The mandate wasn't for Congress or JD(S). I have traveled throughout the state for the last two years and have seen pain on the faces of people. I can't forget the love & affection I received from people," he said in an emotional speech.

Congress MLAs Anand Singh and Pratap Gowda Patil, who were said to be missing, have taken an oath as MLAs in Karnataka's Vidhana Soudha, ahead of the floor test.

The two lawmakers were earlier located at a Bengaluru hotel with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA G. Somasekhar Reddy, according to sources. Earlier on Saturday, the two MLAs - Anand Singh and Pratap Gowda Patil - did not appear in the state assembly to administer the oath.

The Congress and JD(S) are confident the MLAs will not deflect.

The Supreme Court today ordered live telecast of the crucial floor test in the Karnataka Assembly to ensure "transparency" in the trust vote in which Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa will have to prove his majority in the House.

Politics over control of Karnataka got murkier on Saturday, with the Congress releasing an audio tape where chief minister BS Yeddyurappa is purportedly heard trying to lure an MLA with the promise of a ministerial berth if he backed the BJP government during the trust vote.

On Friday, Vala appointed Bopaiah as pro-tem speaker ahead of floor test in the state assembly, breaking the convention of appointing the senior-most legislator.

