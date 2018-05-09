The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
09 May 2018 Last Updated at 9:42 am National

Karnataka Elections: Siddaramaiah Makes Gaffe, Praises PM Modi During Rally

Outlook Web Bureau
Karnataka Elections: Siddaramaiah Makes Gaffe, Praises PM Modi During Rally
File Photo
Karnataka Elections: Siddaramaiah Makes Gaffe, Praises PM Modi During Rally
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

Committing a gaffe, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has claimed that every vote cast for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the May 12 Karnataka assembly polls is like casting it for him.

This happened as Siddaramaiah in a faux pas twice referred to Congress MLA Narendra Swamy as Narendra Modi, while campaigning at Malavalli in Mandya district.

"If road work has happened, concrete roads, drainage, drinking water facilities are there, if houses have been constructed, it is all because of Narendra Modi and our government," Siddaramaiah said.

Advertisement opens in new window

Following the intervention of those standing next to him, the Chief Minister corrected himself and said "sorry Narendra Swamy" as the crowd cheered.

"Narendra is important. Here he is Swamy, he Modi is there for Gujarat. Narendra Modi is false, Narendra Swamy is true," he further said, laughing it off.

Continuing with his speech, while campaigning for Narendra Swamy, Siddaramaiah once again committed the mistake by referring to him as Narendra Modi for the second time.

"Every one should understand that ever single vote cast for Narendra Modi, is like casting for me...." he said and corrected himself after the intervention of those standing next to him, including Swamy.

This gaffe by the Chief Minister has come amid a war of words between him and Modi while campaigning.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau K. Siddaramaiah Narendra Modi Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 Politics BJP Congress BJP. Congress National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Trump Pulls US Out Of Iran Nuclear Deal, Obama Calls It 'Serious Mistake'
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters