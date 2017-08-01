Karnataka DGP Accused of Providing Favours to Sasikala In Jail Reinstated For An Hour Before Retirement

Karnataka Police DGP H.N.Sathyanarayana Rao ,who was accused by DIG (prisons) D. Roopa of offering preferential treatment to V.K. Sasikala in Bengaluru jail , was reinstated as DGP Fire Services on Monday for an hour before he retired.

After Roopa and Rao traded charges, the Karnataka government had shifted her as Deputy Inspector General of Police and Commissioner for Traffic and Road Safety, Bengaluru, while Rao was asked to go on leave.

The Indian Express reported that he was reinstated on Monday, his last working day, to ensure that the “IPS officer who had otherwise served honourably for 32 years, would receive a proper exit from the police department.”

His reinstatement allows him to receive pension and other retirement benefits, which, otherwise, the beleaguered DGP would have had trouble obtaining.

Roopa's report, alleging prison irregularities, had upset Rao.

Roopa had alleged that Rs 2 crore had exchanged hands to provide special facilities to Sasikala and had dragged Rao into the case, claiming there was a "talk" that he was also a beneficiary.

Rao claimed the allegations have caused severe damage to his name, fame and integrity, apart from causing mental agony to him.

In the middle of a public spat between the two, Rao refuted the charges and had served a notice to Roopa seeking apology.



“You (D. Roopa) are required to get an apology duly published in all leading newspapers in the next three days, failing which I will be constrained to initiate appropriate legal proceedings both civil and criminal against you to recover damages from you and the same is quantified as Rs50 crore tentatively,” Rao said in the notice,



He had subsequently sent a Rs 50 crore criminal defamation notice to Roopa, after she refused to comply.

(With inputs from PTI)