Karnataka Congress Leader Siddaramaiah Slaps Party Worker On Camera

Karnataka Congress, which is already under attack after Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested strongman DK Shivakumar on Tuesday over money laundering charges, now finds itself caught in a fresh controversy.

In a video that is gaining traction on social media, Karnataka's former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah is caught slapping a party worker in the presence of media persons and other party workers, outside Mysuru Airport.

The Chief Minister was addressing reporters when the incident occurred.

In the video, Siddaramaiah can be seen to be visibly angry.

After addressing journalists, as he turns to leave, he slaps his aide, while the latter only looks down in submission.