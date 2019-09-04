﻿
Karnataka Congress Leader Siddaramaiah Slaps Party Worker On Camera

While addressing reporters, former CM Siddaramaiah was caught on camera slapping his aide in front of media persons and other party workers.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 September 2019
Karnataka Congress Leader Siddaramaiah Slaps Party Worker On Camera
ANI/Twitter
Karnataka Congress Leader Siddaramaiah Slaps Party Worker On Camera
outlookindia.com
2019-09-04T13:01:49+0530

Karnataka Congress, which is already under attack after Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested strongman DK Shivakumar on Tuesday over money laundering charges, now finds itself caught in a fresh controversy.

In a video that is gaining traction on social media, Karnataka's former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah is caught slapping a party worker in the presence of media persons and other party workers, outside Mysuru Airport.

The Chief Minister was addressing reporters when the incident occurred.

In the video, Siddaramaiah can be seen to be visibly angry.

After addressing journalists, as he turns to leave, he slaps his aide, while the latter only looks down in submission.  

