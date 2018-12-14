﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Kamal Nath Will Take Oath As Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister On Dec 17

Kamal Nath Will Take Oath As Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister On Dec 17

Kamal Nath, 72-year-old, met the Governor on Friday morning and conveyed to her the resolution of the CLP electing him as its leader.

Outlook Web Bureau 14 December 2018
Kamal Nath Will Take Oath As Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister On Dec 17
PTI FILE
Kamal Nath Will Take Oath As Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister On Dec 17
outlookindia.com
2018-12-14T16:36:43+0530
Also Read

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath will be sworn-in as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on December 17 after Governor Anandiben Patel handed him a letter of appointment for the top post.

After being chosen as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party, the 72-year-old met the Governor on Friday morning and conveyed to her the resolution of the CLP electing him as its leader.

The ceremony will be held in the Lal Parade Ground at 1.30 p.m.

He told reporters that his main focus would be on the agriculture sector, which is the backbone of any economy, and joblessness among the youth.

"Joblessness in the state among the youth is one of my biggest challenges," he said.

Kamal Nath was accompanied by a delegation of leaders including former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh, Vivek Tankha, MP, Arun Yadav and Deepak Babaria, General Secretary in-charge of Madhya Pradesh.

He was chosen as the Congress Legislature Party leader at a meeting late on Thursday night after two days of consultations, including parleys held by the party chief.

Soon afterwards he announced that he will fulfil all the promises his party made in the election manifesto.

The Congress won 114 seats in the 230-member House. It fell two seats short of the half-way mark, but ensured the support of 121 MLAs with Samajwadi Party (one seat), Bahujan Samaj Party (2) and four Independents backing it.

IANS

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Kamal Nath Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2018 Congress National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Hyundai Palisade Gets A Diesel Engine; May Launch In India
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters