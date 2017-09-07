The Website
07 September 2017 Last Updated at 5:37 pm Society

Kamal Haasan On Gauri Lankesh's Murder: Silencing A Voice With A Gun Is Worst Way To Win Debate

The 62-year-old actor, who has been vocal about his views on the current political and social scenario, took to Twitter to express his condolences.
Outlook Web Bureau
PTI File Photo
South superstar Kamal Haasan on Thursday condemned the killing of senior journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh, saying violence is the "worst way to win a debate".

The 62-year-old actor, who has been vocal about his views on the current political and social scenario, took to Twitter to express his condolences.

"Silencing a voice with a gun is the worst way to win a debate. Condolence to all those who are grieving Gauri Lankesh's demise," Haasan tweeted.

The Kannada journalist-activist, known for her left- leaning outlook and forthright views on Hindutva politics, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at her residence on Tuesday night.

Lankesh, 55, had returned home in her car and was opening the gate when motorcycle-borne assailants fired at her indiscriminately, with two bullets hitting her in the chest and one on her forehead, police officials said.

(PTI)

