Kamal Haasan On Gauri Lankesh's Murder: Silencing A Voice With A Gun Is Worst Way To Win Debate

South superstar Kamal Haasan on Thursday condemned the killing of senior journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh, saying violence is the "worst way to win a debate".
The 62-year-old actor, who has been vocal about his views on the current political and social scenario, took to Twitter to express his condolences.
"Silencing a voice with a gun is the worst way to win a debate. Condolence to all those who are grieving Gauri Lankesh's demise," Haasan tweeted.
Silencing a voice with a gun is the worst way to win a debate. Condolence to all those who are grieving Gauri Lankesh's demise.— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) September 7, 2017
The Kannada journalist-activist, known for her left- leaning outlook and forthright views on Hindutva politics, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at her residence on Tuesday night.
READ ALSO: Why #BlockNarendraModi Is Trending On Twitter
Lankesh, 55, had returned home in her car and was opening the gate when motorcycle-borne assailants fired at her indiscriminately, with two bullets hitting her in the chest and one on her forehead, police officials said.
(PTI)
Post a Comment
State funeral to this journalist is a disgrace. The woman after all is a convict who was out on bail.
There is no level headedness. Some people are exploiting this murder for political gains and others have simply lost their marbles.