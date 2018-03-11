The Website
11 March 2018

Kamal Haasan Criticises Demonetisation, GST, Backs Rahul Gandhi's Argument

He also dubbed the condition of women as despicable and shameful.
Outlook Web Bureau
PTI File Photo
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Sunday criticised the Goods and Services Tax (GST) bill and demonetisation.

Haasan while addressing a press conference echoed similar sentiments as Congress president Rahul Gandhi said demonetisation should not have been implemented.

"I would somehow support this (Rahul's statement)."

"If I was the Prime Minister, and someone had given me a file with demonetisation written on it, I would have thrown it in the dustbin," Gandhi said while a gathering of Indian diaspora in Malaysia.

Union government schemes GST and demonitisation had earlier also received criticism from different quarters in connection with its shoddy implementation.

Haasan further took the occasion to rebuff rumours of him being associated with the Christain missionaries and said, "They say I am funded by Christian missionaries. I can only laugh about it as it is not even a sensible argument".

He also dubbed the condition of women as despicable and shameful.

He said, "I visited so many houses in (Thekkady) Periyar and found so many incidents taking place against the women".

Kamal Hassan had recently floated his own political party named Makkal Needhi Maiam to contest in the next state assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

(ANI)

