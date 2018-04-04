Jwala Gutta Takes A Dig At Saina Nehwal For 'Threatening' To Pull Out Of CWG 2018

India’s doubles specialist Jwala Gutta on Tuesday took a jibe at Saina Nehwal in a series of tweets without taking her name over star shuttler’s reaction after she learned that her father Harvir Singh Nehwal didn’t get an accommodation at the Commonwealth Games village at Gold Coast, Australia.

The Indian Olympic Association was on Tuesday forced to get the official accreditation for Saina’s father after the shuttler in an angry missive had threatened to pull out of the Games.

"I msgd u and tried to call u but u didn't pick up the call but there is so much issue going on with my father...If his accreditation is no (sic) cleared as an official I am not going to play the matches," Saina wrote in her letter addressed to the IOA.

An official in the IOA confirmed that Saina had indeed written a letter.

"It's our duty to help the sportspersons. They should focus on winning medals. Yes, Saina had written to a senior official. But we don't want to make an issue out of it. As it is, we have solved her problem. We wouldn't like to comment on the tone and tenor of the letter," a senior IOA official told PTI.

On Monday, Saina in a series of tweets expressed her frustration.

"Surprise to see that when we started from India for Commonwealth Games 2018 my father was confirmed as the team official and I paid the whole amount for that but when we came to the games village ... His name was cut from team official category .. And he can't even stay with me," Saina wrote on her twitter handle.

The IOA on their part however made it clear that they had repeatedly conveyed to Badminton Association of India (BAI) that payment for extra official doesn't include bed in the Games Village.

"Dear @NSaina , Mr. Harvir Singh is an accredited Extra Official! As stated in the CDM Manual of Gold Coast 2018 CWG and repeatedly conveyed to BAI, the payment for accreditation of Extra Official does not include bed in the Games Village."

Along with the tweet, the IOA also attached a picture of an official document which stated "the ETO service charge for an extra Team Official... Does not include a travel grant or bed in the CGV."

Later on Tuesday, the matter was handled and the accreditation was provided to his father. Saina herself confirmed, thanking IOA for providing quick resolution.

“Thank u so much @ioaindia for the support and help sorting out my father’s accreditation card in such short notice ..Hopefully, it will b great for the matches ahead ..and I m sorry for all the trouble. #CommonwealthGames2018”, she tweeted.

However, the entire episode seems to have not gone down well with Gutta, who took to the social media platform asking fair it is to threaten to not play for getting something done.

"Hmmm..my family always paid for tickets n stayed in hotels...I have no idea what’s being promised n what’s the demand?? But for the games when u know dates long before the team leaves..isn’t it better to book n plan in advance? Threatening not play..is it correct??" Gutta wrote.

Hmmm..my family always paid for tickets n stayed in hotels...I have no idea what's being promised n what's the demand?? But for the games when u know dates long before the team leaves..isn't it better to book n plan in advance? Threatening not play..is it correct??

She added: “Funny...how such things like demanding for money awards plots etc etc on social media doesn’t count for controversies...and when asked for right to play is controversial.”

Saina's father Harvir Singh and PV Sindhu's mother Vijaya are among the 15 individuals who, despite being cleared to be part of the Indian contingent, are not funded by the government for their travel, stay and other expenses.

(With PTI inputs)