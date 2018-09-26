Aadhaar Verdict: Justice D Y Chandrachud Dissents With The Majority Opinion

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declared the Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid.

The verdict was pronocuned by five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra .

Three sets of judgements were pronounced. The first of the three verdicts was pronounced by Justice A K Sikri who wrote the judgement for himself, CJI and Justice A M Khanwilkar.

Justice Chandrachud and Justice A Bhushan, who are part of the bench, pronounced their individual opinions, dissenting and disagreeing with some aspects of the majority judgement.

Justice Chandrachud's dissententing opinion with the majority judgement is, however, very sharp and significant.

Here are some of the key points on which he disagreed with the majority opinion:

On Constituonality: Justice Chandrachud said that the Aadhaar program in it's entirety is unconstitutional, saying that rights of 1.2 billion citizens cannot be tested as a mere contract with UIDAI

Money Bill: Chandrachud held that Aadhaar Act cannot be treated as a Money bill. Making his dissent clear, the judge said that passing of bill as money bill when it does not qualify as a money bill is a fraud on Constitution and violates doctrine of Basic Structure

Privacy: Absence of indepedent regulatory framework compromises data protection, Justice Chandrachud said, adding that Aadhaar Act therefore cannot pass tests under Article 14.

On Linking PAN with Aadhaar: Justice Chandrachud held that 139AA Of Income Tax Act is unconstitutional as it is based on the premise of constitutionality of Aadhaar.