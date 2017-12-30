The Website
30 December 2017 Last Updated at 11:51 am National

Just Like Pizza Can't Be Downloaded Online, Man Seeking Certificate Can't Be Uploaded: Manish Sisodia To Delhi LG

Outlook Web Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday urged the Lt Governor to accompany him and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on inspection of some government offices and see the ground reality before taking a final decision on the proposal for doorstep delivery of services.

Sisodia wrote to the L-G days after Anil Baijal returned to the AAP government for reconsideration its proposal of providing doorstep services to people.

According to a report by The Times of India, Sisodia wrote,"Just like pizza cannot be downloaded online,  a human being seeking a certificate cannot be uploaded and sent to a government office for verification."

"I request you to make a surprise visit to some of the government offices along with me and the CM and interact with people to understand the ground reality and only after that we should take any decision on doorstep delivery of services," Sisodia said in the letter.

He said he has been visiting various government offices and interacting with people asking them about the problems they face while dealing with the online system.

According to the deputy CM, presently despite applying through online mode for various services, people need to visit government offices for the physical verification of their documents.

He said the applicants either have to stand in long queues or pay the touts to get their works done speedily.

(With PTI inputs)

