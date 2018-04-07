Judge Hearing Salman Khan's Bail Plea In Blackbuck Poaching Case Transferred

Bollywood actor Salman Khan may have to spend few more nights in jail as the District and Sessions Judge, who was scheduled to hear the actor's bail plea in blackbuck poaching case has been transferred by the Rajasthan High Court as part of a reshuffle.

The Rajasthan High Court on Saturday transferred Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi along with other 134 district judges.

"Dev Kumar Khatri, the judge who sent Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to jail, is also among the 87 judges who have been transferred", reports PTI.

Joshi was scheduled to take the decision on the bail plea, filed by the actor in Jodhpur Sessions Court on Saturday. The judge had, on Friday, put off the hearing by a day as he wanted to see the entire case record before deciding whether Salman Khan should be granted bail.

"Judge Joshi has been transferred from Jodhpur to Siroh in Rajasthan. He will be replaced by Chandra Kumar Songara, district and sessions judge of Bhilwara. Meanwhile, Judge Khatri will be replaced by Samrendra Singh Sikarwar, who is the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in Udaipur," reported PTI quoting an official.

The actor, who was on Thursday convicted by a trial court and sentenced to five years in prison after being held guilty of killing two blackbucks in Jodhpur during the shooting of his movie 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' in 1998, has spent two nights in the Jodhpur Central Jail so far. On Thursday Salman Khan appealed for a bail following his conviction in the 20-year-old case.

The sessions court, however, on Friday reserved its decision on Salman Khan's bail plea for Saturday and had called for the records of the case from the trial court.

While convicting Salman, the trial court acquitted his Bollywood colleagues Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre and a local, Dushyant Singh, giving them the "benefit of doubt" for the incident in October 1998.

Meanwhile, the Bollywood star's sisters, Alvira and Arpita, met him in the jail. Later, Preity Zinta, who has acted with Salman Khan in several films, also paid him a visit.

According to jail superintendent Vikram Singh, Zinta visited Salman Khan in the afternoon. A meeting was arranged in the visitor's room, where they had a chat for about half an hour.

Salman Khan is currently lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail.

