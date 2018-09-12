The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
12 September 2018 Last Updated at 1:52 pm Arts & Entertainment

Jude Law Plays Devout Warrior In Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel's Jude Law details his devout warrior character

Outlook Web Bureau
Jude Law Plays Devout Warrior In Captain Marvel
Jude Law Plays Devout Warrior In Captain Marvel
outlookindia.com
2018-09-12T13:52:48+0530

Hollywood star Jude Law has revealed few details about his character in the upcoming superhero film Captain Marvel, featuring Brie Larson as the titutlar character. In the film, Larson's Danvers/Captain Marvel is part of the military team on the Kree planet of Hala alongside Djimon Hounsou's Korath and Gemma Chan's sniper Minn-Erva.

Law did not reveal his character's name, but shared that he leads the group, and is a complete Kree.

"He is driven by a belief in the divine leadership of the Kree people. So he's almost a devout warrior unquestioning, conservative, but inspirational," said Law.

The actor also views his character as a mentor to Danvers. "These extraordinary powers she has, he sees them as something of a blessing and something that she has to learn how to control. That's a motif throughout the piece, the element of learning to control one's emotions and to use your powers wisely," he added.

Captain Marvel, one of the most awaited films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is set to release in March next year.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Jude Law USA Hollywood Movies Entertainment Arts & Entertainment

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Mallya To Appear Before UK Court For Extradition, Video Of Mumbai Jail Cell To Be Reviewed
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters