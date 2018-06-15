The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
15 June 2018 Last Updated at 8:42 am National

Journalist Shujaat Bukhari Killing: Police Release CCTV Picture Of Suspected Attackers

Fifty-three-year-old Bukhari, who had worked as the state correspondent for national daily 'The Hindu' for several years, was shot dead on Thursday.
Outlook Web Bureau
Journalist Shujaat Bukhari Killing: Police Release CCTV Picture Of Suspected Attackers
PTI Photo
Journalist Shujaat Bukhari Killing: Police Release CCTV Picture Of Suspected Attackers
outlookindia.com
2018-06-15T08:43:13+0530

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday night released two pictures of three bike-borne men who are suspected to have killed Rising Kashmir editor Shujaat Bukhari, and sought the public's help in identifying them.

The three militants were caught on a CCTV camera, the police said.

The two pictures showed the three men riding a motorcycle. The attackers had their faces covered.

Advertisement opens in new window

READ ALSO: Rising Kashmir Editor Shujaat Bukhari Shot Dead By Militants In Srinagar

The police released the pictures late night and asked the public to help them identify the attackers.

"In connection with today's terror attack at Srinagar, police requests general public to identify the suspects for the purpose of the police investigation," a statement read.

The name of the person providing any clue or information regarding the suspects will be kept confidential, it said.

Shujaat Bukhari and his two personal security officers (PSOs) were shot dead by terrorists outside the newspaper's office in the heart of Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital today, police officials said.

Fifty-three-year-old Bukhari, who had worked as the state correspondent for national daily 'The Hindu' for several years, was shot dead soon after he boarded his car from his office located at Press Enclave in the heart of the city centre -- Lal Chowk.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Shujaat Bukhari J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Separatism/Militancy/Insurgency Journalists Media National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Not Being Allowed To Meet My Husband At L-G Office, Alleges Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Wife
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters