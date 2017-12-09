Journalist Beaten Up By Liquor Mafia In Bihar

A journalist of a Hindi daily was beaten up by liquor mafia in Bihar's Nawada district, police said today.
The incident occurred when Vikas Kumar alias Sonu, working in the newspaper 'Hindustan' had gone to cover the raid on liquor mafia by a police team in Rajauli Dih area of the district last evening, Rajauli police station SHO Awadhesh Prasad said.
Kumar, who received injuries in his head in the incident, was rushed to Rajauli primary heath centre from where he was referred to Gaya but the relatives took him to Ranchi for treatment, the SHO said.
The operation for brain injury has been completed at Ranchi, Dinesh Kumar Barnwal alias Pinku, Kumar's cousin, said adding that his brother's condition is stable.
One person from Dih village has been arrested late last night in this connection, the SHO said.
