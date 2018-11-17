Related Stories India Take On Jordan Without Mercurial Sunil Chhetri In International Friendly

As a part of their preparation for the upcoming Asian Cup, India will play Jordan in an international friendly. The Blue Tigers are in Group A alongside hosts the United Arab Emirates, Thailand and Bahrain.

There were reports that the match could be canceled owing to various issues that arose after flash floods in the Middle-East. But the AIFF released a statement confirming that the match will go ahead as scheduled.

Read the full text of the statement:

With 7 members of the Indian National Team having left stranded at the Kuwait International Airport for over 32 hours, courtesy heavy thunderstorm and rains, it is not the ideal situation for Stephen Constantine’s boys as they try to recover in time to take on a strong Jordan team in the scheduled International Friendly in Amman on Saturday (November 17, 2018). Amidst torrential downpour along with lightning and thunder which has inundated Kuwait City with heavy flooding, forced postponements and cancellation of several flights, seven players -- Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh, Manvir Singh, Sumeet Passi, Udanta Singh, Halicharan Narzary, Ashique Kuruniyan -- along with some members of the support staff were left stranded for over 32 hours at the Kuwait International Airport en route to Amman. To add to all the dismay and frustration, the luggage including player’s kits, team equipment and personal belongings of all the players and support staff also went missing when they landed in Amman. However, the match, the first-ever International Friendly between the two countries will kick-off as scheduled on Saturday (November 17) at IST 10.30pm and will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

All You Need To Know About The Match:

Date: November 17 (Saturday)

Time: 10:30 PM IST (7:30 local time)

Venue: King Abdullah II Stadium, Amman

TV Guide: Star Sports 3

Live Streaming: Hotstar

India's squad

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Bengaluru FC), Amrinder Singh (Mumbai City FC); Defenders: Pritam Kotal (Delhi Dynamos FC), Nishu Kumar (Bengaluru FC), Sandesh Jhingan (Kerala Blasters FC), Anas Edathodika (Kerala Blasters FC), Salam Ranjan Singh (East Bengal), Subhasish Bose (Mumbai City FC), Narayan Das (Delhi Dynamos FC), Jerry Lalrinzuala (Chennaiyin FC);

Midfielders: Udanta Kumam (Bengaluru FC), Jackichand Telem (FC Goa), Pronay Halder (ATK), Anirudh Thapa (Chennaiyin FC), Vinit Rai (Delhi Dynamos FC), Halicharan Narzary (Kerala Blasters FC), Ashique Kuruniyan (FC Pune City), Germanpreet Singh (Chennaiyin FC);

Forwards: Jeje Lalpekhlua (Chennaiyin FC), Sumeet Passi (Jamshedpur FC), Balwant Singh (ATK), Manvir Singh (FC Goa)