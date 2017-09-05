Jodhpur Girl With Blue Whale Carved Into Her Arm Jumps Into Lake At Midnight, Rescued

A 17-year-old girl with a blue whale carved into her arm was rescued after she jumped into a lake in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur around midnight on .

When caught, the girl reportedly said that she had to “finish a task” and added, "If I don't complete my task my mother will die."

This is the latest among a series of incidents reported from various parts of the country in connection with the dangerous blue whale game. The deadly game has reportedly claimed over a dozen lives in India. Originated in Russia, the game has caused some 100 deaths, mostly of teenagers, around the world.

The challenge, which targets vulnerable kids, starts by asking participants to draw a whale on a piece of paper, then carve a whale figure on their body. It is followed by other tasks such as watching horror movies alone or waking up at unearthly hours. The tasks also involve self-harm, while the final challenge is to commit suicide or watch someone die.

The Jodhpur girl, daughter of a Border Security Force (BSF) soldier, had left home on her scooter on night saying that she was leaving for market, reported NDTV. She dumped her phone. When her parents tried to call her it was picked by an unknown man. The panicked parents then started searching for her.

However, the girl was spotted circling the lake and the police were informed about it.

According to reports, the police team reached the spot and called her to come back but she ran to the cliff and jumped into the lake.

There has been growing demand to ban the game from various quarters.

On , the Madras high court had directed the Centre and Tamil Nadu government to find ways to ban the Blue Whale Challenge.

On , Russia had arrested a 17-year-old girl on suspicion of masterminding the game.

Schools across the world are now sending advisories to parents, warning them of the game and its consequences.