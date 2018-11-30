Job Opening: BCCI Wants New Head Coach For Women's Team, See If You Qualify

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday invited fresh applications for the post of the head coach of the senior national women's team.

Current interim coach Ramesh Powar's contract ends today (November 30), and with the call for application, it's confirmed that the former India international will not be extended.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would like to call upon interested candidates to apply for the position of ‘Head Coach – Team India (Senior Women)’,” BCCI posted on its website.

According to reports, the deadline for application is December 14, and the interview will be conducted on December 20.

"The appointment of Head Coach - Team India (Senior Women) will be a full-time engagement. The contract term is for 2 years with an age limit of 60 years (whichever is earlier)," a BCCI statement read.

Pawar was hired as India women's team coach in July after Tushar Arothe left the position in a controversial manner.

Pawar is involved in a controversy surrounding the dropping of Mithali Raj from the Indian side which lost to England in the ICC Women's World T20 in the West Indies.

India suffered a humiliating eight-wicket defeat. Many have questioned the wisdom of dropping the world's leading scorer, who hit two fifties in two group matches she played in.

Raj then accused Pawar and the member of Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) Diana Edulji of bias.

India will take on New Zealand in their next international assignment in January.