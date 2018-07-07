The Website
07 July 2018 National

JNU To Hold Convocation After 46 Years

Almost 46 years after it held its first convocation, the Jawaharlal Nehru University will be hosting its second convocation next month for awarding degrees to PhD scholars, the varsity said.

In a notification posted on its website, the university said that the second convocation will be held on August 8 at its Convention Centre.

"This is to inform you that the second Convocation of Jawaharlal Nehru University is scheduled to be held on 08th August 2018 to confer PhD degree to the students of the University, who have completed their PhD programme successfully between 1st January 2017 to 30th June 2018," said a notification from the varsity. 

The JNU Vice-Chancellor has also set up a steering committee headed by Prof. S.C Garkoti to ensure smooth and successful conduct of the convocation.

The first convocation of the university was held in 1972, when G Parthasarathi was the vice chancellor.

