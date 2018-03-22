JNU Teachers Association Announces 'Pad Yatra' To Parliament Against Mandatory Attendance, Other Administrative Issues

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association (JNUTA) today announced a march to Parliament on Friday in support of their demands including immediate withdrawal of notifications replacing chairpersons who were opposed to implementing compulsory attendance.



The teachers' body has requested other associations to join the protest march that would begin from the varsity's campus here.



Their other demands include withdrawal of the executive council decision on constitution of a committee to take action against individual teachers, JNUTA president Sonajharia Minz said.



The JNUTA had earlier launched a three-day 'Satyagraha' inside the campus to raise these demands.



On the University Grants Commission granting full autonomy to JNU, Minz said, "JNUTA strongly opposes such moves which are being implemented in order to promote privatisation in the name of autonomy. She alleged that this is also a step to free the state from its responsibility of providing easily accessible higher education.



"In these circumstances we are left with no other option but to intensify our struggle to save the public university," she added.

