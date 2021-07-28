JNU Entrance Exam Between Sept 20-23, DU To Take Tests Between Sept 26-Oct 1

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said that the university has decided to conduct this year's entrance exam between September 20 and 23.

He also added that the admission process will be started as soon as the results of the entrance exams are announced.

For programmes requiring viva, it will be held online, Kumar said, adding that students won't be required to travel in these difficult times of pandemic.

The exams will be conducted online by the National Testing Agency at designated centres.

The JNU online registration commenced from Tuesday and will be on till August 27.

The National Testing Agency announced the dates for Delhi University Entrance Test-2021 on Tuesday.

The exams will commence from September 26 and will end on October 1.

Delhi University commenced the registration process for PG, M.Phil and Ph.D programmes on Monday while for undergraduate programmes the registration process will commence from August 2.

Entrance exams will be held for Ph.D, PG and M.Phil programmes and a few undergraduate courses.

(With PTI Inputs)

