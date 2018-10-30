J&K Was Peaceful Under A Hindu Leader, We Need To Learn From History: Yogi Adityanath

﻿
Addressing a gathering of Sikhs in Lucknow, Yogi Adityanath said the Hindu community in Kashmir Valley started witnessing a downfall after the decline of Hindu rulers.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 October 2018
File Photo
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday claimed that Jammu and Kashmir was peaceful as long as it was governed by a Hindu ruler.

Addressing a gathering of Sikhs in Lucknow, Adityanath said the Hindu community in the Valley started witnessing a downfall after the decline of Hindu rulers.

Jaise hi Hindu raja ka patan hua, Hinduon ka bhi patan hona shuru hogaya…Aaj wahan ki sthiti kya hai? Koi apne ko surakshit bol sakta hai? Nahi bol sakta (The downfall of Hindus began with the downfall of the Hindu king…what is the situation there today? Can anyone say they are safe? They cannot),” the Indian Express quoted Adityanath as saying at the Sikh Sangam.

Humein itihaas ke in kshanon se kuch sikhna chahiye…prerna prapta karni chahiye…Sacchai ko swikar karna chahiye, phir iske anuroop rananiti banakarke karya karna chahiye…(We should learn a lesson from these moments in history…accept the truth and accordingly chalk out a strategy),” the Chief Minister said.

Announcing his government's decision to construct eight new medical colleges, Adityanath said that they all will be named after Guru Nanak Dev to coincide with his 550th birth anniversary.

"We are soon coming up with eight new medical colleges. The upcoming projects will be named after Guru Nanak Dev on his 550th birth anniversary. We should also honour Guru Gobind Singh and Teg Bahadur Singh as well," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)

