PhD Scholar-Turned-Militant Killed In Encounter In Kashmir's Kupwara

Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including PhD scholar-turned-terrorist Manan Bashir Wani, were killed on Thursday during an encounter with security forces at Shatgund village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara, official said.

The gunfight began early Thursday morning when security forces laid a cordon around the village, following inputs about the presence of the militants in a village.

Earlier the police had said that they have recovered arms and ammunition but were yet to ascertain the identities of the killed militants.

Internet services have also been snapped in south Kashmir’s Kupwara and Bandipora districts.

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti commenting on Wani's death said "his death is entirely our loss as we are losing young educated boys everyday".

Today a PhD scholar chose death over life & was killed in an encounter. His death is entirely our loss as we are losing young educated boys everyday. 1/2 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 11, 2018

Lawmaker Er. Rasheed, who represents the area in the legislative assembly said those calling killing of Wani a big success are living in "fool’s paradise".

The lawmaker issued a statement where he said "After killing every top commander security forces have been claiming it a big success but nothing has changed on the ground, except more educated youth joining the armed struggle and thus resulting in continuation of loss of precious human lives."

“The killing of Manan Wani negates Governor Satpal Malik’s claim that we should focus on eliminating militancy rather killing militants," added Rashid.

Wani, who was enrolled as a PhD scholar with the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), joined militant ranks in January this year

