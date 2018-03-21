J&K: Two Army Jawans, Two Cops Killed In Fresh Encounter With Militants In Kupwara

Two Jammu and Kashmir policemen and two Army personnel were killed in an ongoing encounter in Kupwara's Halmatpora on Wednesday.

A search operation is still underway, while four terrorists have been killed during an encounter last night.

According to the sources, the encounter was triggered when terrorists fired at a joint party of the Army and Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K Police, said defence spokesman (Srinagar) Col Rajesh Kalia.

#Halmatpora#Kupwara update

In the ongoing encounter JK police lost two brave hearts

Sgct Deepak Thusoo and

SPO Mohd Yousuf who laid down their lives in the line of duty. We stand by the family at this crucial juncture. @JmuKmrPolice pic.twitter.com/uJ5XWiiq6C — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) March 21, 2018

"These militants sneaked into the Valley recently and were waiting for an opportunity to cross into Lolab or Vilgam areas of Kupwara district," according to media reports.

The encounter site is around 8 km from Kupwara town and Halmathpora is the last village before the LoC, which is 20-25 km away from the spot.

