21 March 2018 Last Updated at 7:18 pm National News Analysis

J&K: Two Army Jawans, Two Cops Killed In Fresh Encounter With Militants In Kupwara

Outlook Web Bureau
J&K: Two Army Jawans, Two Cops Killed In Fresh Encounter With Militants In Kupwara
Representative Image
J&K: Two Army Jawans, Two Cops Killed In Fresh Encounter With Militants In Kupwara
outlookindia.com
2018-03-21T19:23:17+0530

Two Jammu and Kashmir policemen and two Army personnel were killed in an ongoing encounter in Kupwara's Halmatpora on Wednesday.

A search operation is still underway, while four terrorists have been killed during an encounter last night.

According to the sources, the encounter was triggered when terrorists fired at a joint party of the Army and Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K Police, said defence spokesman (Srinagar) Col Rajesh Kalia.

"These militants sneaked into the Valley recently and were waiting for an opportunity to cross into Lolab or Vilgam areas of Kupwara district," according to media reports.

The encounter site is around 8 km from Kupwara town and Halmathpora is the last village before the LoC, which is 20-25 km away from the spot.

(With Agency Inputs)

Outlook Web Bureau J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Indian Army Terrorism Separatism/Militancy/Insurgency Border Police & Security Forces National News Analysis

