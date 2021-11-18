Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 18, 2021
J&K: TRF, Hizbul Mujaheedin Commanders Among Five Terrorists Killed In Twin Encounter At Kulgam

Police on Wednesday said TRF's District commander Aafaq Sikander and HM's district commander Shakir Nazar were among the two terrorists killed in Gopalpora encounter.

Representational Image | PTI

2021-11-18T14:05:04+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 18 Nov 2021, Updated: 18 Nov 2021 2:05 pm

Police on Thursday confirmed death of district commanders of The Resistance Front (TRF) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) among five terrorists who were killed in twin encounters with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam.

The encounters took place in Goplapora and Pombay areas of the South Kashmir district on Wednesday. While three terrorists were killed in the Pombay operation, two were killed in the Goplapora gunfight.

“Top #terrorist & HM's district commander Shakir Nazar who was active since 2018 #killed along with two other terrorists (in Pombay encounter). A big #success,” Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said on Twitter.

Police on Wednesday said TRF's District commander Aafaq Sikander was among the two terrorists killed in Gopalpora encounter.

Security forces launched the twin operation in the south Kashmir district on Wednesday after inputs about the presence of terrorists in the villages of Pambay and Gopalpora.

“During both the operations, ample opportunities were given to the trapped terrorists to surrender, however they starting firing indiscriminately on the search teams which was retaliated leading to encounters,” a police spokesman said.

He said in the ensuing encounter at Gopalpora, two terrorists were killed and they were identified as Aafaq Sikander Lone (District commander TRF), resident of Raykapran Shopian, and Irfan Mushtaq Lone, resident of Shedcheck Aawneera, Shopian.

An AK-47 rifle and a pistol were recovered from the site of the encounter, the spokesman said.

“As per police records, Sikandar was involved in many terror crime cases including in civilian atrocities and attacks on security forces. He was involved in killing of Police personnel Nissar Ahmad Wagay on August 7 at Pambay Crossing, killing of non-local labour Shankar Kumar Choudhary at Nehama Kulgam on September 9.

“Besides, he was also involved in grenade attacks on security forces including attack on 18Bn CRPF at Nehama. He also carried out an attack on SHO Manzgam in which four police personnel got injured,” he said.

In the encounter at Pambay, three terrorists were killed and two of them were identified as Shakir Najar, resident of Ponipora Kulgam and Sumair Najar, resident of Kanipora Shopian.

Shakir Najar was affiliated with HM, while Sumair Najar  with TRF, he added.

The identification and affiliation of the third slain terrorist is being ascertained.

“The killed terrorists were involved in various terror crime cases including civilian atrocities. Pertinently terrorist Shakir Najar was active since April 2018,” the spokesman said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

