A Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) were launched in nine villages of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

The Shopian Police, 62 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), 3 Rr and the 14th Battalion of Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF) are conducting the search operation.

The villages under the cordon are Chakoora, Mantribug, Zaipora, Pratabpora, Takipora , Ranipora, Ratnipora, Dangam and Wangam.

Further details were awaited.

(ANI)