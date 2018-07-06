Police Constable Abducted By Militants In Kashmir's Shopian Found Dead

Police today recovered the body of a policeman who was kidnapped by militants from his home in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Constable Javaid Ahmad, posted as the personal security officer to Senior Superintendent of Police Shailendra Mishra, was kidnapped by unidentified gunmen from his home at Vehil last night, a police official said.

He was shot in the head, the official said.

Dar was found dead by the roadside at Sehpora in the neighbouring Kulgam district, the official added.

The incident comes weeks after a bullet-riddled body of another army jawan Aurangzeb was recovered from Pulwama district hours after he was abducted by militants on his way home for Eid celebrations.

