J&K Panchayat Polls: 76.2 Per Cent Voting In 6th Phase

The panchayat polls of Jammu and Kashmir region for the 6th phase were concluded without any violence amid tight security on Saturday.

Voting begun at 8 a.m and finally ended at 2.pm the polling authority confirmed.

Despite a cold winter morning people came to various poll booth centres to exercise their voting rights.

In the Jammu division, 83.7 per cent voter turnout was recorded. For the entire state, the overall voter turnout was 76.2 per cent.

#JammuAndKashmir: 6th phase of polling for Panchayat elections is underway in the state. Earlier visuals from a polling booth in Doda district’s Bhalla. pic.twitter.com/jaTG6lpXPM — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2018

According to the state's Chief Electoral Officer, Shaleen Kabra, 771 polling stations were categorised as hypersensitive including 410 in Kashmir division and 361 in Jammu division.



He said 7156 candidates in the fray for the 406 Sarpanch seats and 2277 Panch seats in Phase-VI while 111 Sarpanchs and 1048 Panchs have been elected unopposed in this Phase.

#JammuAndKashmir: 6th phase of polling for Panchayat elections underway at a polling booth in Samba. pic.twitter.com/nD5pDzu7yf — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2018

In the Valley, 17.7 per cent voters turned out to exercise their franchise. 41.5 per cent voters turned out in Ganderbal district, while just 4.6 per cent came out to vote in Kulgam district.

In a repoll held in Kupwara district, 81.9 per cent votes were cast.

Voting for this phase was held at 3,174 polling stations -- 410 in Kashmir and 2,764 in Jammu.

At least of 771 polling stations had been categorised as hypersensitive -- 410 in Kashmir and 361 in Jammu.

A total of 7,156 candidates were in the fray for 406 Sarpanch and 2,277 Panch seats, while 111 Sarpanchs and 1,048 Panchs were elected unopposed in this phase.

Some 597,396 electors were eligible to vote for the Sarpanch constituencies and 457,581 for the Panch.

Photo Voter Slips had been distributed among the voters to inform them of their polling stations.

In the fifth phase on November 29, the state witnessed a polling percentage of 71.1 per cent.

The fourth phase on November 27, 71.3 per cent polling was recorded.

The third phase held on November 23 witnessed a polling percentage of 75.2 per cent, while 71.1 per cent was recorded in the second phase on November 20.

In the first phase held on November 17, 74.1 per cent polling was recorded. The last polls of the nine-phased election is scheduled for December 11.

Panchayat elections were last held in Jammu and Kashmir in 2011.

