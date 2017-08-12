The Website
12 August 2017 Last Updated at 6:50 pm National

J&K: Encounter Underway In Shopian Between Forces And Militants

Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo-PTI
outlookindia.com
2017-08-12T19:59:45+0530

An encounter is underway between security forces and militants in Shopian, around 60 km South of Srinagar.

A joint cordon and search operation (CASO) is being conducted by the security forces in the Awneera village of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

At least two to three terrorists are suspected to have been trapped in the area.

Heavy fire is being exchanged between the security forces and the terrorists.

Further details are awaited.

A top Hizbul Mujahideen commander is believed to be trapped. 

Further Details Awaited 

With Agency Inputs 

