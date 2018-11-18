J&K Encounter: Two Militants Killed In Shopian District

Two militants were on Sunday killed in an encounter on Sunday with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

"Two militants have been killed in this operation. People have been advised not to venture close to the encounter site as there was a possibility of stray explosive materials," the police said.

Based on a credible input about the presence of militants, a cordon and search operation was launched by security forces at dawn in Rebban area of Zainapora in the south Kashmir district, a police spokesman said.

He said as the search operation was going on, the search party was fired upon by hiding militants.

The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter in which two militants were killed, the spokesman said.

He said the bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter and their identities are being ascertained.

Incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter, the spokesman said, adding police have registered a case and initiated an investigation in the matter.

No collateral damage took place during the encounter, he said.

(With Agency Inputs)