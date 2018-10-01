﻿
J&K: Deserter SPO Who Decamped With Seven AK-47s Joins Terrorist Outfit Hizbul Mujahideen

Pictures of SPO Adil Bashir posing with an AK-47 rifle alongside Hizbul commander Zeenat-ul-Islam went viral on social media on Monday.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 October 2018
A Special Police Officer (SPO) who decamped with eight firearms last week, has joined the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit, police said on Monday

Pictures of SPO Adil Bashir posing with an AK-47 rifle alongside Hizbul commander Zeenat-ul-Islam went viral on social media on Monday.

The police said that they have identified the civilian with whose help Bashir, a resident of Shopian district, managed to flee with seven AK-47 Rifles and a pistol on September 28 from the official residence of MLA Aijaz Mir in Srinagar's Jawahar Nagar area.

The MLA was in Jammu when the incident occurred.

The police have detained 10 of the legislator's personal security guards for questioning.

IANS

