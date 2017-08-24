The Website
24 August 2017 National News Analysis

JK Cop Caught On Camera Snatching Money From Beggar, Arrested

Outlook Web Bureau
Screengrab Of The Video, Posted by Jammu Bolda
The Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested one of its own men after he was allegedly caught on camera "snatching" money from a roadside beggar in Ramban district.

A video clip, in which the head constable is purportedly seen "snatching" money from the beggar a few days back, went viral on social media triggering shock and uproar.

"Head constable Munawar Hussain has been suspended and arrested by the police after the incident," Ramban Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohan Lal told PTI.

He said an FIR has also been registered against the policeman, who was attached with Rambanpolice linee after being transferred from "Kishtwar due to his bad habit of chronic drinking".

The SSP said Hussain came out of the police line and allegedly snatched money from the beggar. The officer said Hussain was caught by the policemen deployed there.

The SSP said three more cases are registered against him in Kishtwar.

"He was kept in the police lines in Ramban after being transferred from Kishtwar due to his bad habit of chronic drinking.His ATM cards and others such items were given to his wife to operate in view of the his bad habits," he said.

