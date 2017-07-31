The Website
J&K: Burqa-Clad, Suspect Hizb Militants Rob Bank Of Rs 5.2 Lakh In Anantnag

'During the initial investigation, and with the help of CCTV footage, it was found that Hizbul Mujahideen militants are involved in this crime. Efforts are on to nab the culprits'
Outlook Web Bureau
Creative Commons/Representational Image
Police in Jammu Kashmir said that burqa-clad gunmen, suspected to be Hizbul Mujahideen militants, today looted Rs 5.20 lakh from a bank in the Anantnag district.

"Three to four burqa-clad gunmen entered the Jammu and Kashmir Bank branch at Arwani in Anantnag district and decamped with Rs 5.20 lakh cash," a police official said.

A police spokesman said that initial investigation indicated that militants of Hizbul Mujahideen were involved in the bank robbery.

"During the initial investigation, and with the help of CCTV footage, it was found that Hizbul Mujahideen militants are involved in this crime. Efforts are on to nab the culprits," the spokesman said.

PTI

