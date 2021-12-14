Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
J&K BJP Leaders Feel Confident Of Winning Next Assembly Polls In UT

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina said the delimitation commission is about to submit its report which will be followed by assembly elections in J&K.

Some of the Jammu and Kashmir BJP members. | PTI Photo

2021-12-14T17:54:12+05:30
Published: 14 Dec 2021, Updated: 14 Dec 2021 5:54 pm

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of BJP on Monday claimed the party would sweep the assembly elections in the Union Territory when they are held in future and its government will ensure development of all communities without any discrimination.

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina said the delimitation commission is about to submit its report which will be followed by assembly elections in J&K. “The way the people of all parts of J&K are supporting BJP, we have full faith that the party will sweep the polls and form the government with its own chief minister. Our government will work for all communities without any discrimination in accordance with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas,” Raina told reporters after addressing a public meeting at Surankote in the border district of Poonch.

Referring to the long-pending demand of the Pahari community for Scheduled Tribe status, he said they are nationalist by core and faithful soldiers of the country and the time has come for fulfilling their demand. Earlier, Raina accompanied by other prominent leaders, including general secretary Vibodh Gupta and state executive member Devender Singh Rana, were accorded a warm welcome by BJP workers.

Addressing the rally, Raina said the BJP has become the "first choice of masses" today owing to the dedicated work by the party workers at the ground level. "Due to the increasing love of the people from all sections for the BJP, the party is going to sweep the next assembly elections and the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch are going to play a major part in the victory,” he said.

Devender Singh Rana, in his address, said Jammu division would be an equal partner in the governance of J&K. "BJP is committed to equitable political empowerment of all sections of the society and equitable distribution of resources among all. The sense of deprivation will be removed and all regions and sub regions of J&K including Rajouri, Poonch and Doda will get equal share in development and progress and no region or sub-region will have hegemony over the other region,” Rana said. Gupta said unprecedented development has been witnessed in the region under the dispensation of the Narendra Modi-led Union government. 

-With PTI Inputs

