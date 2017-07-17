J&K: Army Major Shot Dead By Jawan Following Dispute Over Him Using Phone

An Army Major was today shot dead by a jawan following an altercation in the Uri sector of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, the police said.

An Army jawan shot dead Major Shikhar Thapa with his service rifle at Butcher Post in the Uri sector, a police official said.

Major Shikar Thapa from 8 Rashtriya Rifles, who was posted at Buchar near the LoC was fired at by Naik Kathiresan G. Police say that Thapa died on the spot and that the duo had an altercation following a dispute.

A Hindustan Times report says that the major rebuked the naik for speaking on the phone while on duty in a sensitive area and said he would complain to his commanding officer.

The jawan's phone was reportedly damaged while it was being confiscated from him. It led to the argument which ended with the major having five bullets pumped into him, says the report.

With Agency Inputs