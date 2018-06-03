The Website
03 June 2018 National

J&K: 4 CRPF Personnel, 2 Civilians Injured In Three Separate Grenade Attacks

In the first attack, militants lobbed a grenade towards a security forces patrol party in Fatehkadal area of Srinagar, they said.
Outlook Web Bureau
Representative Image-PTI
Four CRPF personnel and two civilians, including a woman, were injured on Saturday in three separate grenade attacks on security forces in Srinagar, the police said.

In the first attack, militants lobbed a grenade towards a security forces patrol party in Fatehkadal area of Srinagar, they said.

Three CRPF personnel and a woman were injured in the explosion, they said.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable.

In the second attack, militants targeted a CRPF vehicle in Budshah Chowk area near the city centre here, injuring a jawan and a civilian, the police said.

The third grenade attack took place in Magarmal Bagh area of the city, they said.

However, there was no damage due to the explosion there.

There have been at least six grenade attacks in Kashmir valley, including one at the residence of ruling PDP MLA Mushtaq Shah, since Friday.

On May 23, six civilians were injured in the grenade attack at Bijbehara town of Anantnag district. Two days later, two policemen and a civilian were injured in a similar attack at a bus stand on Jammu's B.C. Road.

(Agencies)

