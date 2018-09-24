﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  J&K: 3 Militants, Soldier Killed In Anti-Infiltration Operation At LoC In Kupwara

J&K: 3 Militants, Soldier Killed In Anti-Infiltration Operation At LoC In Kupwara

"Three more terrorists have been killed today as the Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the LoC in Tangdhar sector," an Army spokesman said.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 September 2018
J&K: 3 Militants, Soldier Killed In Anti-Infiltration Operation At LoC In Kupwara
Representational Image
J&K: 3 Militants, Soldier Killed In Anti-Infiltration Operation At LoC In Kupwara
outlookindia.com
2018-09-24T15:05:27+0530

In an ongoing anti-infiltration operation along the Lince of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, three militants and a soldier have been killed on Monday, putting the total number of militants neutralised during the operation to five.

Two militants were killed in the operation on Sunday.

"Three more terrorists have been killed today as the Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the LoC in Tangdhar sector (in north Kashmir's Kupwara district)," an Army spokesman said.

He said two militants were killed in the gun battle which began on Sunday after alert troops noticed suspicious movement near the LoC.

“One gallant soldier has been martyred in the operation,” the spokesman said, adding the operation is in progress.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Terrorism LoC: Line of Control Indian Army National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Our Differences With Rahul Are Political, Not Personal: Rajnath Singh
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters